Vyapam scam: CBI court frames charges against 33 accused

-
ALSO READ
ED attaches properties worth Rs 1.2 cr of JIPL in coal scam case
Congress asks govt to challenge acquittal in Babri demolition case
CBI registers case against pvt firms for causing Rs 4,736 cr loss to banks
678 cases under investigation by CBI, 25 for more than five years: CVC
CBI arrests its DSP, inspector over alleged bribery within agency
-
A special CBI court here has framed charges against 33 accused, including four former officials of Vyapam, in connection with the rigging of a 2012 Madhya Pradesh police recruitment test.
Earlier this week, CBI judge S B Sahu framed charges against 33 accused, including 17 candidates and 12 middlemen, under relevant provisions of the IPC, Prevention of Corruption Act, IT Act and MP Recognised Admissions Act, CBI special public prosecutor Satish Dinkar said on Thursday.
The accused have been charged with cheating, forging documents, conspiracy and manipulating computer data, he said.
The accused, including Vyapam's (Vyavsayik Pariskha Mandal) former exams controller Pankaj Trivedi, former principal analyst Nitin Mohindra and two other former officials Ajay Sen and Chandra Kant Mishra have pleaded not guilty on Monday.
Charges have been framed against 17 candidates who appeared in the recruitment test for sub-inspectors, subedars and platoon commandants in the state police, besides four former staffers of Vyapam and 12 middlemen, Dinkar added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU