Delhi registers minimum temp of 28 degrees Celsius, a notch above average

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, on Sunday, weather officials said.
The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 35 degrees Celsius, they said.
The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain during the day.
The humidity was recorded at 81 per cent, they said.
Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 9.05 am in Delhi stood at 95.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
