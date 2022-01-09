Weekend curfew: Nearly 1,500 booked for Covid-19 violation in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi adds 53 cases, lowest since April 15 last year
Covid-19: Omicron variant underwent fundamental changes, reveals study
Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi reports 53 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Covid LIVE: Maharashtra scraps RT-PCR test for fully vaccinated travellers
-
Delhi Police have booked nearly 1,500 people in the national capital for violating Covid norms on the first day of the weekend curfew on January 8, an official said on Sunday.
"A total of 1,484 COVID challan were issued on Saturday, January 8," the official said.
To curb further spread of Covid-19, the national capital currently remains under a stringent curfew from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
Apart from COVID violation, the official said, FIR was registered against 384 people under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal COde. Triggered by the newly emerged Omicron variant, Covid-19 situation in Delhi is deteriorating on a daily basis.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the media said there are no plans to impose a lockdown in the city. He further informed that about 22,000 COVID-19 cases are likely to be reported in Delhi on Sunday.
The police have requested the residents of the national capital to adhere to the Weekend Curfew guidelines and follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Government on Saturday announced to give relaxation on the occasion of Prakash Parab of Guru Govind Singh to be held on Sunda (January 9). The government has allowed devotees to visit the Gurdwaras on the occasion of Prakash Parab with strict compliance of Covid guidelines and the Covid appropriate behaviour.
"The devotees will be allowed to visit Gurdwaras of Delhi on the occasion of Prakash Parab of Guru Govind Singh Ji to be held on January 9, subject to the strict compliance of the guidelines of government of India and government of NCT of Delhi issued from time to time and to observe the Covid appropriate behaviour," said a notice issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.
--IANS
uj/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU