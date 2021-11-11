West Bengal logs 853 new Covid-19 cases and 15 fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally surged to 16,00,732 as the state reported 853 new infections on Wednesday, 65 more than the previous day, a health department bulletin said.

Of the 853 new cases, the city reported 227 cases and neighbouring North 24 Parganas district 153, it said.

Fifteen new fatalities pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 19,267.

had reported 788 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Tuesday.

The state now has 7,945 active COVID-19 cases, while 15,73,520 people have recovered from the disease, including 809 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.30 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.20 per cent.

Since Tuesday, 42,113 samples were tested in Bengal for COVID-19 taking the total number of such tests to 1,95,72,879.

A total of 8,29,63,424 beneficiaries have been administered COVID-19 vaccine so far, including 4,50,473 on Wednesday, it added.

