MP logs 5 new Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally 81

The COVID-19 tally in rose to 7,92,924 on Wednesday with the addition of five cases, while no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,524, the official added.

The recovery count in increased to 7,82,319 after 12 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 81 active cases.

With 57,517 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in MP went up to 2,07,50,525, the official added.

A total of 12,80,697 anti-COVID-19 doses were administered in MP on Wednesday, which raised the number of doses administered so far to 7,34,65,769.

