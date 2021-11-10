Mumbai records 347 Covid-19 cases, three deaths

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Tauktae: Mumbai airport to remain shut till 6 pm due to cyclone alert
'Chawl' revamp to slash Central Mumbai realty prices by up to 25%
Mumbai logs 420 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths; active tally at 4,161
Coordinate with police on shooting schedules in Mumbai: CM tells filmmakers
-
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 347 new coronavirus infections and three fatalities.
It took the caseload in the financial capital of the country to 7,58,536 and death toll to 16,285, a civic official said.
After a gap of three days, the city logged more than 300 new COVID-19 cases. It had reported 279 COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday.
There are now 2,761 active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai as 363 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the day.
The total of recovered patients rose to 7,36,947.
As many as 38,661 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 1,17,54,729.
There are 15 sealed buildings in the city. Buildings are sealed when five or more COVID-19 patients are found on the premises.
The average recovery rate of the city is 97 per cent.
The average case doubling rate or the period during which cases double is 2,178 days.
The average growth rate of cases was 0.03 per cent for the period between November 3 to 9.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU