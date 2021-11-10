Covid-19 pandemic: Delhi records 54 new cases, zero death in a day

-
-
The national capital reported 54 new COVID-19 cases and zero death in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday.
Delhi recorded only four deaths due to the infection in October, while five people had succumbed to the viral disease in September.
No Covid death has been reported in the city in November so far.
With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the city climbed to 14,40,230. Of this, over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.
A total of 57,900 tests were conducted a day ago, including 45,408 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, while the rest were rapid antigen tests.
The death toll stands at 25,091.
The number of active cases in the city is 388, up from 349 a day ago while the number of home isolation patients stands at 164, same as the previous day.
The number of containment zones came down to 104 from 115 a day before.
Delhi reported 25 Covid cases on Monday and 33 cases on Tuesday.
In April and May, Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives and led to a shortage of oxygen and essential drugs at hospitals.
On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic.
On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.
According to the sixth sero survey, 97 per cent of the population in Delhi has developed antibodies against coronavirus as a result of a large number of people getting exposed to the virus during the second wave and robust vaccination in the capital.
All districts in the capital have a seroprevalence of more than 93 per cent.
Four districts -- South, Central, Northeast and East -- have recorded a seropositivity rate of 99 per cent, 99.5 per cent, 99.7 per cent and 99.8 per cent, respectively.
Women (90.1 per cent) have a higher seropositivity rate than men (88.2 per cent).
Those aged below 18 have a seropositivity rate of 88 per cent.
Ninety-five per cent of the vaccinated people who have a history of Covid infection have developed antibodies as compared to 82 per cent unvaccinated ones.
