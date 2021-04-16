West Bengal registers record one-day spike of 6,910 new Covid-19 cases

The COVID-19 tally in West



Bengal mounted to 6,43,795 on Friday after the highest- single-day spike of 6,910 new cases was reported in the state, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll in the state rose to 10,506 after 26 fresh fatalities were registered in the last 24 hours, it said.

Kolkata also accounted for the highest single-day jump of 1,844 new cases as well as nine deaths, the bulletin said.

At least 2,818 patients recovered from the disease as the discharge rate now is 91.99 per cent.

Since Thursday, 40,153 samples were tested for COVID- 19 in taking the total number of such tests to 97,15,115, the bulletin added.

