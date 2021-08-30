West Bengal reports 11 new coronavirus deaths today, 510 fresh cases

West Bengal's Covid-19 death toll rose to 18,434 after 11 more people succumbed to the disease on Monday, a bulletin released by the health department said.

The tally went up to 15,48,058 after 510 people tested positive for the infection, it added.

In the last 24 hours, 647 patients recovered from the disease, improving the discharge rate slightly to 98.23 per cent.

So far, 15,20,702 people have been cured of in

The number of active cases now is 8,922.

While North 24 Parganas district accounted for three deaths, two fatalities each were reported from Kolkata, Bankura and Nadia. One death each was registered in Purulia and Howrah, the bulletin said.

