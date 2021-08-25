West Bengal reports 708 fresh Covid cases, death toll climbs to 18393

West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 18,393 with 10 more fatalities, while 708 fresh cases pushed the tally to 15,44,817, a bulletin released by the health department said on Wednesday.

The state now has 9,185 active cases, and 15,17,239 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 730 since Tuesday, it said.

The single-day fatalities include four deaths in Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts. Kolkata and North 24 Parganas reported the highest number of new cases (89 each), the bulletin said.

A total of 1,67,73,319 samples have been tested in for COVID-19 thus far, it added.

