West Bengal reports 708 fresh Covid cases, death toll climbs to 18393

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
West Bengal polls: Mamata files nomination from Nandigram assembly seat
West Bengal polls: 'Amit Shah hatching conspiracy to kill me,' says Mamata
West Bengal: Heavy security deployment for first phase of Assembly polls
West Bengal polls: EC notice to Mamata for 'communal' appeal at poll rally
-
West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 18,393 with 10 more fatalities, while 708 fresh cases pushed the tally to 15,44,817, a bulletin released by the health department said on Wednesday.
The state now has 9,185 active cases, and 15,17,239 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 730 since Tuesday, it said.
The single-day fatalities include four deaths in Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts. Kolkata and North 24 Parganas reported the highest number of new cases (89 each), the bulletin said.
A total of 1,67,73,319 samples have been tested in West Bengal for COVID-19 thus far, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU