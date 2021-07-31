What is the 'Mumbai Plus' approach for vaccination planning and unlocking



A think-tank has recommended a 'Mumbai Plus' approach for COVID-19 vaccination planning, opening up of public transportation and planned unlocking of the metropolitan region.

The report 'Turning the Tide: Is Mumbai Ready for the Next Wave?', prepared by the Observor and Research Foundation (ORF), looks at the specifics of the first and second waves of the pandemic, detailing lessons learnt from oxygen and medicine supply and vaccination issues. It also considers the hidden groupsmigrants, crematorium and graveyard staff, and ASHA workerswho bore the brunt of the crisis, the ORF said in a statement.

The report recommends a 'Mumbai Plus' approach for vaccination planning, opening up public transportation and planned unlocking of the region.

The ORF said Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray released the report and stressed the need for an integrated approach for governing the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and other urban clusters in the state.

One City, One Administration is the way ahead, the Tourism and Environment Minister said as per the release. Thackeray also said the lessons learnt from tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in large urban areas has made it necessary to look at an integrated approach of governing cities with all authorities working in tandem, the ORF said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)