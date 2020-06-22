Why is China praising Mr Modi during conflict, asks Rahul in swipe at PM

-
ALSO READ
Who is responsible for Chinese intrusion in eastern Ladakh? Cong asks Modi
Electronics to urea: China is everywhere in India's consumer industries
India-China border dispute: Capable of giving a fitting reply, says PM Modi
India-China face-off: 97% Indians will not buy Chinese goods, says survey
PM surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression, says Rahul Gandhi
-
Firing a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked as to why China is praising Mr Modi during this conflict.
"China killed our soldiers. China took our land. Then, why is China praising Mr Modi during this conflict," he asked on Twitter.
In his tweet, Gandhi tagged a news report that said the Chinese media has lauded Prime Minister Modi's speech during an all-party meeting on the Ladakh situation.
China killed our soldiers.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 22, 2020
China took our land.
Then, why is China praising Mr Modi during this conflict? pic.twitter.com/iNV8c1cmal
Before this tweet, in another post, Gandhi shared Manmohan Singh's statement on the ongoing Ladakh standoff with China, saying the former PM has given an important advice. Gandhi expressed hope that Modi would accept it "politely" in the interest of the country.
Gandhi has been attacking Modi over his statement on the Ladakh standoff with China and even accused him of "surrendering" Indian territory to the neighbouring country.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU