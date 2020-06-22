JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

ONGC halts operations at two rigs in Arabian Sea as Covid-19 strikes
Business Standard

Why is China praising Mr Modi during conflict, asks Rahul in swipe at PM

"China killed our soldiers. China took our land. Then, why is China praising Mr Modi during this conflict," he asked on Twitter.

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Narendra Modi | India-China border dispute

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
FILE PHOTO: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks to media, at Parlaiment in New Delhi. PTI

Firing a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked as to why China is praising Mr Modi during this conflict.

"China killed our soldiers. China took our land. Then, why is China praising Mr Modi during this conflict," he asked on Twitter.

 

In his tweet, Gandhi tagged a news report that said the Chinese media has lauded Prime Minister Modi's speech during an all-party meeting on the Ladakh situation.

Before this tweet, in another post, Gandhi shared Manmohan Singh's statement on the ongoing Ladakh standoff with China, saying the former PM has given an important advice. Gandhi expressed hope that Modi would accept it "politely" in the interest of the country.

Gandhi has been attacking Modi over his statement on the Ladakh standoff with China and even accused him of "surrendering" Indian territory to the neighbouring country.
First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 20:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU