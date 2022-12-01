JUST IN
Any compelling reason for environmental release of GM Mustard? SC to Centre
Farmers get Rs 1.25 trn as claims till Oct 31 under Fasal Bima Yojana: Govt
5 more states likely to merge with national single window system by Dec 15
Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: BJP's prestige battle to defend its turf
New anti-conversion law was necessary, will be enforced strictly: Dhami
IMD forecasts warm winter, crop yields likely to feel the heat this year
MCD elections 2022: Here's how to check your name in the voter list
Server crash at Mumbai International Airport results in long queues
Haryana govt approves new 'AatmaNirbhar Textile Policy'; seeks investment
Sunanda Pushkar death: Police move HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India assumes Presidency of UN Security Council for month of December
Business Standard

Will stand and fight again, against what is wrong, says Bilkis Bano

'I will stand and fight again, against what is wrong and for what is right,' said Bilkis Bano, who has moved the Supreme Court challenging the remission and release of 11 convicts in the 2002 case

Topics
Bilkis Bano case | Supreme Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

prison, jail, arrest, police

"I will stand and fight again, against what is wrong and for what is right," said Bilkis Bano, who has moved the Supreme Court challenging the remission and release of 11 convicts in the 2002 case related to her gangrape and murder of seven members of her family.

Bano was 21 years old and five-month pregnant when she was gangraped while fleeing the 2002 Gujarat riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed.

In her two separate petitions, she has challenged the premature release of the convicts by the Gujarat government on August 15, saying it has "shaken the conscience of society".

In a statement, issued on Thursday, she said, "The decision to once again stand up and knock on the doors of justice was not easy for me. For a long time, after the men who destroyed my entire family and my life were released, I was simply numb. I was paralysed with shock and with fear for my children, my daughters, and above all, paralysed by loss of hope."

She added, "But, the spaces of my silence were filled with other voices; voices of support from different parts of the country that have given me hope in the face of unimaginable despair; and made me feel less alone in my pain. I cannot express in words what this support has meant to me."

Bano said the support to her cause from different parts of the country has helped her in rekindling her faith in humanity and renewed her courage to believe again in the idea of justice.

"So, I will stand and fight again, against what is wrong and for what is right. I do this today for myself, for my children, and for women everywhere", she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bilkis Bano case

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 20:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU