G20 presidency: C20 Inception conference in Nagpur between March 20-23
Business Standard

Will take steps for smooth plying of e-rickshaws in Ajmer: Raj minister

Rajasthan's Minister of State for Transport Brijendra Ola on Friday assured the House that effective steps would be taken for smooth plying of e-rickshaws in the Ajmer city.

rajasthan | E-rickshaws

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Govt begins registration of e-rickshaws

Rajasthan's Minister of State for Transport Brijendra Ola on Friday assured the House that effective steps would be taken for smooth plying of e-rickshaws in the Ajmer city.

Ola was replying to a calling attention motion moved by BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani during Zero Hour in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday.

The minister said that on receipt of applications for e-rickshaws in the Ajmer city, registration and licenses are made according to rules. In Ajmer city, 1,672 passenger e-rickshaws and 153 heavy vehicle e-carts are registered.

He informed that 125 permanent licenses and 1,357 learning licenses for e-rickshaws have been issued by the Transport Department.

Between January 1, 2021 and February 28, 2023, the traffic police and transport department have issued 5,019 challans against e-rickshaws in the Ajmer city by taking action in accordance with the rules, Ola said.

The Transport Minister said more effective action will be taken in the next one month for the smooth operation of e-rickshaws.

Police and Transport Department officials will work in coordination and permanent licenses will be issued through camps, he said, adding that the department would ensure that not a single e-rickshaw plies without a license.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 17:00 IST

