With over 80,000 new Covid cases in a day, India crosses 6.2 million mark

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer, BioNTech to expand phase three trial for coronavirus vaccine
Chinese coronavirus vaccine produces immune response in phase two trial
India is key for global access to a coronavirus vaccine - here's why
Coronavirus LIVE: Italy reports lowest deaths since first day of lockdown
Assam reports 1,856 new coronavirus cases, state tally jumps to 87,908
-
With a spike of 80,472 coronavirus cases and 1,179 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally on Wednesday mounted to the grim 62 lakh-mark with a total of 62,25,763 cases.
Out of the total cases, 9,40,441 are currently active, 51,87,825 have been discharged, while 97,497 lost the battle against the viral disease.
While the recovery rate stands at a whooping high of 83.33 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.57 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 13,66,129 cases, including 36,181 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 10,86,688 sample tests in a single day on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,41,96,729.
--IANS
aka/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU