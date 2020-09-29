Jharkhand coronavirus update: State reports 1,508 more Covid-19 cases

A total of 1,508 new cases for novel were reported in on Monday, taking the tally to 81,417 in the state.

According to the state health department, there are 12,126 active COVID-19 cases currently here.

Of the reported cases so far, 68,603 people who had contracted the virus have recovered while 688 have succumbed to the deadly infection in the state.

Nine fatalities due to were also reported on Monday.

Up till September 28, 21,53,151 samples have been tested for the pathogen in the state, as per the state health department.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)