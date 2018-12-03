Works by Indian modernists to go under the hammer at Saffronart sale

Works by Indian modernists including Bhupen Khakhar, Padamsee, Manjit Bawa, S H Raza, F N Souza and will go under the hammer at Saffronart's upcoming Modern sale on December 5-6.

The that features 86 works by significant Indian Modernists, will be led by Bhupen Khakhar's 1994 Untitled (The Bathing Ghat) work.

One of the most important works by the to enter the market in recent years, the on canvas painting is estimated at Rs 25 million -35 million

The artwork uses a dark blue palette offset by earth tones to portray people frolicking, bathing and sitting by a riverfront.

The work, though typical of Khakhar's style during this period, is unusual in its composition, with a triangular canvas capping a rectangular one, creating a painting shaped like a roofed house.

Padamsee's 'Sans Titre' (1964) marks the artist's move away from figurative landscapes, before his Metascapes series, in a period where he focused on form, structure and colour.

F N Souza's' East End' (1956), estimated at Rs 20 million - 25 million, was created during an important phase in the artist's career in post-war

Painted in the popular style of the 1950s, it is an excellent example of Souza's superior draughtsmanship, demonstrated by his powerful use of the line.

"The sale features notable works by Indian Modernists from the post-Independence period. The sale offers an opportunity for established collectors looking to expand their collections and for younger bidders who want to own a great piece of art," Dinesh Vazirani, said.

Other highlights include a vibrant untitled work from 1994 by Manjit Bawa,estimated at Rs 18 million-25 million and Arpita Singh's'Jars' (1997)estimated at Rs 9 million - 12 million.

The auction that will take place on com, will be preceded by viewings of select lots in New Delhi, and