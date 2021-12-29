Covid: Andhra Pradesh reports 10 more Omicron cases, tally reaches 16

-
-
In a big surge in Omicron cases in Andhra Pradesh, 10 infections of the new variant of Covid-19 were detected in a single day on Wednesday.
This has pushed the state's tally of Omicron cases to 16. According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, all the cases are healthy and are isolated.
The cases reported on Wednesday include seven passengers who had arrived from various countries and three contacts of travellers.
According to the official, two passengers who had arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on December 20 have tested positive for Omicron. Two passengers from the US who arrived on December 18 and 21 were also found positive. A man who had arrived from Kuwait on December 21 tested positive for Omicron.
A man who had arrived from Nigeria on December 18 and another person who came from Saudi Arabia on December 14 also tested positive for the new variant.
Of the 10 cases, three belonged to East Godavari district, two each to Anantapur and Kurnool and one each to West Godavari, Guntur and Chittoor districts.
All contacts of the cases were traced, tested and the positive samples were sent for genome sequencing, officials said.
The state had reported the first Omicron cases on December 12.
The director of public health advised people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour by wearing masks, maintaining social distance, washing hands regularly, avoiding group meetings, functions and gatherings in public places in view of festival season. Those who are not vaccinated and are yet to take a second dose of vaccine have been advised to get vaccination immediately as per the schedule/timelines.
--IANS
ms/vd
