Yogi meets PM Modi, Vice Prez Naidu in first visit to Delhi after UP polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in his first visit to the national capital after the party notched up a comprehensive victory in the assembly polls.
Earlier in the day, Adityanath met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and BJP general secretary BL Santhosh.
Adityanath is likely to meet BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh thereafter.
Set to take oath as the chief minister for a second term, Adityanath's talks with the top party leadership, including Shah and Nadda, are likely to centre around a host of issues related to the government formation besides being a formal exercise.
He is likely to be here for two days, sources said.
The BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member assembly. Its two allies secured another 18 seats.
Political watchers believe that Adityanath's stature has received a boost with the win as his leadership was at the centre of the BJP's re-election bid.
