Anti-incumbency against Yogi govt in UP, will not retain power: Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that there is an anti-incumbency in Uttar Pradesh against the and it will not retain power in the state after the Assembly polls next year.

Talking to reporters, Baghel, who returned from Lakhimpur Kheri, said, "There is anti-incumbency against the BJP government in UP. From farmers, youth, Scheduled communities to traders, everyone is upset with the CM. The Yogi government will not retain power in the state."

Baghel has recently been appointed as Congress senior observer for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

He, along with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had recently met families of farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

He also attacked former chief minister Raman Singh, who had criticised Baghel for visiting Lakhimpur Kheri. He said, "After the post-poll violence in West Bengal, the Chhattisgarh BJP had protested in the state. What is the connection of violence happening in West Bengal with Chhattisgarh? The BJP adopts double standard in everything.

