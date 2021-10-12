Anti-incumbency against Yogi govt in UP, will not retain power: Baghel

-
ALSO READ
Congress MLAs loyal to CM Baghel stage show of strength in Delhi
'Told my leader everything,' says Chhattisgarh CM amid leadership tussle
Chhattisgarh Cong crisis: MLAs arrive in Delhi, meet state party in-charge
Is Priyanka proving to be a trouble shooter after Ahmed Patel?
Why Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel sent his father to judicial custody
-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that there is an anti-incumbency in Uttar Pradesh against the Yogi Adityanath government and it will not retain power in the state after the Assembly polls next year.
Talking to reporters, Baghel, who returned from Lakhimpur Kheri, said, "There is anti-incumbency against the BJP government in UP. From farmers, youth, Scheduled communities to traders, everyone is upset with the CM. The Yogi government will not retain power in the state."
Baghel has recently been appointed as Congress senior observer for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
He, along with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had recently met families of farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.
He also attacked former chief minister Raman Singh, who had criticised Baghel for visiting Lakhimpur Kheri. He said, "After the post-poll violence in West Bengal, the Chhattisgarh BJP had protested in the state. What is the connection of violence happening in West Bengal with Chhattisgarh? The BJP adopts double standard in everything.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU