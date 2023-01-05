JUST IN
TEST STORY
Business Standard

You can't insult me by saying Biryani is tiffin: Satya Nadella to ChatGPT

And according to Nadella, the software said, "I am sorry! "

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Satya Nadella
Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella had a disagreement with ChatGPT and the software apologised. All this over Biriyani.

ChatGPT is a popular AI-enabled software and a chat-robot.

Nadella asked ChatGPT to come up with the most popular south Indian tiffin items in the future and it came up with the usual suspects - Idli, Dosa and vada.

But among the options was biriyani and that seems to have left a bad taste in Nadella's mouth.

He told ChatGPT that as a Hyderabadi, the software cannot insult his intelligence by calling Biriyani a South Indian 'tiffin.'

And according to Nadella, the software said, "I am sorry! "

And to keep the dialogue going after this, Nadella asked ChatGPT to create a play between Idli and Dosa over who was better. To add literature to the batter, Nadella asked the software to make the dialogue, a part of a Shakespearean play!

Nadella was speaking at the Future Ready Technology Summit in Bengaluru on Wednesday and decided to introduce the crowd to a light-hearted ChatGPT (popular AI-enabled software) conversation before getting into his presentation about the cutting-edge AI and Cloud innovation taking place in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 12:20 IST

