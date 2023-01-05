You can't insult me by saying Biryani is tiffin: Satya Nadella to ChatGPT

-
ALSO READ
India's Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu meets Microsoft CEO Nadella
India will lead in AI use for solving 'real' issues, says Satya Nadella
Nadella advocates tech for inclusivity; says Microsoft committed to India
Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan in US; plans to visit India in Jan
Bosses scared that employees slack off while WFH: Satya Nadella
-
Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella had a disagreement with ChatGPT and the software apologised. All this over Biriyani.
ChatGPT is a popular AI-enabled software and a chat-robot.
Nadella asked ChatGPT to come up with the most popular south Indian tiffin items in the future and it came up with the usual suspects - Idli, Dosa and vada.
But among the options was biriyani and that seems to have left a bad taste in Nadella's mouth.
He told ChatGPT that as a Hyderabadi, the software cannot insult his intelligence by calling Biriyani a South Indian 'tiffin.'
And according to Nadella, the software said, "I am sorry! "
And to keep the dialogue going after this, Nadella asked ChatGPT to create a play between Idli and Dosa over who was better. To add literature to the batter, Nadella asked the software to make the dialogue, a part of a Shakespearean play!
Nadella was speaking at the Future Ready Technology Summit in Bengaluru on Wednesday and decided to introduce the crowd to a light-hearted ChatGPT (popular AI-enabled software) conversation before getting into his presentation about the cutting-edge AI and Cloud innovation taking place in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 12:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU