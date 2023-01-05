You can't insult me by saying Biryani is tiffin: Satya Nadella to ChatGPT

Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO had a disagreement with ChatGPT and the software apologised. All this over Biriyani.

ChatGPT is a popular AI-enabled software and a chat-robot.

Nadella asked ChatGPT to come up with the most popular south Indian tiffin items in the future and it came up with the usual suspects - Idli, Dosa and vada.

But among the options was biriyani and that seems to have left a bad taste in Nadella's mouth.

He told ChatGPT that as a Hyderabadi, the software cannot insult his intelligence by calling Biriyani a South Indian 'tiffin.'



And according to Nadella, the software said, "I am sorry! "



And to keep the dialogue going after this, Nadella asked ChatGPT to create a play between Idli and Dosa over who was better. To add literature to the batter, Nadella asked the software to make the dialogue, a part of a Shakespearean play!



Nadella was speaking at the Future Ready Technology Summit in Bengaluru on Wednesday and decided to introduce the crowd to a light-hearted ChatGPT (popular AI-enabled software) conversation before getting into his presentation about the cutting-edge AI and Cloud innovation taking place in India.

