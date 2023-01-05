JUST IN
PM applauds as Capt Shiva Chauhan becomes first woman officer at Siachen
PM Modi to participate in all-India water ministers' meet on Thursday
PM Modi lauds deployment of first woman Army officer at Siachen
PM Modi to chair national conference of chief secretaries on January 6-7
Broadcasting infra, network development scheme will augment infra: PM Modi
Over 2,000 CRPF personnel being deployed in J&K's Rajouri, Poonch districts
98.7% decline in Kala-azar cases since 2007 in India: Health Ministry
IndiGo aircraft suffers tail strike while landing in Kolkata; no injuries
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital
Rishabh Pant airlifted to Mumbai, set to undergo surgery, says BCCI
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Karnataka CM Bommai lays foundation of 400-bed hospital in Ballari
icon-arrow-left
PM Modi to chair second National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi
Business Standard

PM applauds as Capt Shiva Chauhan becomes first woman officer at Siachen

The Prime Minister tweeted in reply to a post by Fire and Fury Sappers corps: "This will make every Indian proud, illustrating the spirit of India's Nari Shakti"

Topics
Narendra Modi | Siachen

ANI  General News 

Captain Shiva Chauhan (Photo: Twitter / @firefurycorps
Captain Shiva Chauhan (Photo: Twitter / @firefurycorps)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded Captain Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers as she became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post, post completion of arduous training, at the highest battlefield of the world Siachen.

The Prime Minister tweeted in reply to a post by Fire and Fury Sappers corps: "This will make every Indian proud, illustrating the spirit of India's Nari Shakti."

In a Twitter post, Fire and Fury Corps, Indian Army said, "'Breaking the Glass Ceiling'. Capt Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Kumar Post, post completion of arduous training, at the highest battlefield of the world."

Fire and Fury Corps officer Captain Shiva Chauhan underwent rigorous training including endurance training, ice wall climbing, avalanche and crevasse rescue and survival drills, as she became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed at the world's highest battleground on the Siachen Glacier.

Captain Shiva Chouhan was put through rigorous training along with other personnel which included endurance training, ice wall climbing, avalanche and crevasse rescue and survival drills, at the Siachen Battle School, the Indian Army informed on Tuesday.

She got inducted to the Siachen Glacier on January 2, this year after an arduous climb.The team of Sappers led by Capt Chouhan will be responsible for numerous combat engineering tasks and will be deployed at the post for a duration of three months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 08:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU