Youth at the core of PM Modi's aspirations of 'New India': UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said youngsters were at the core of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aspirations of 'New India' and he was working with full commitment to make Swami Vivekananda's dream come true, an official statement said here.
Participating in the National Youth Parliament Festival, 2021 on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda through virtual medium, Adityanath said youngsters should be on the front line and play their roles effectively.
He congratulated Mudita Mishra from the state who received first prize at the National Youth Parliament Festival.
The state government is committed to the bright future of the youth, the CM added.
