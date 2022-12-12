JUST IN
YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy raises instant loan app fraud issue in RS
India largest 'connected' nation with over 800 mn broadband users: MoS IT
Russia offers India help with large ships to overcome oil price cap
Uttar Pradesh delegation to visit US to attract investments for 'Invest UP'
Khattar announces Lord Parshuram Jayanti as gazetted holiday in Haryana
TMC delegation to visit EC over RP Act 'violation' in Gokhale's arrest
RS to discuss Bill seeking inclusion of Gonds in ST category in parts of UP
Ayurveda experts call for novel strategies to conserve medicinal plants
Karnataka BJP MPs likely to meet Amit Shah over border dispute today
Maha ex-minister Anil Deshmukh gets bail in corruption case after 13 months
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
India largest 'connected' nation with over 800 mn broadband users: MoS IT
Business Standard

YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy raises instant loan app fraud issue in RS

He said the police arrested only the Indian agents and the companies were operating from China, and were also working without permission of the RBI

Topics
Parliament winter session | Instant loans | Rajya Sabha

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Parliament
File image of the Indian Parliament

YSRCP member Vijay Sai Reddy raised the issue of instant loan app fraud operated by Chinese companies in India.

Reddy said, "The instant loan app threatens to leak sensitive information and the government should take note of this as most of the apps are operated by Chinese companies. "

He said the police arrested only the Indian agents and the companies were operating from China, and were also working without permission of the RBI.

Last month the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested two persons, including a Chinese national for extorting money from people through instant loan applications, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Chinese national Yu Zhang, the mastermind behind the extortion racket and Vineet Jhaver, a resident of Haryana.

The police said that so far more than Rs 150 crore have been siphoned off through accounts provided by Vineet and Zhang.

In August this year, the IFSO unit had busted various modules of instant loan applications having a Chinese connection, and arrested 22 people for allegedly siphoning off Rs 500 crore to China by the hawala route or by investing in cryptocurrency.

--IANS

miz/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Parliament winter session

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 12:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.