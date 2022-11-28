JUST IN
Business Standard

WhatsApp rolls out new feature to share contact cards on Windows beta

The new feature allows users to share contact cards within the same chat share sheet

Topics
whatsapp | Microsoft | WhatsApp update

IANS  |  San Francisco 

WhatsApp
WhatsApp

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has started to roll out the ability to share contact cards on Windows beta.

The new feature allows users to share contact cards within the same chat share sheet, reports WABetaInfo.

The entry point "Contacts" will appear if the feature is already enabled for the user's WhatsApp account.

With this feature, when a user shares a contact card, the recipient can easily add it to their address book.

The ability to share contact cards has been rolled out to some beta users after downloading the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2247.2.0 update, the report said.

Earlier this week, the messaging platform had rolled out the ability to create polls on Windows beta.

To create a poll, users have to click the attach icon which is next to the chat bar and can see a poll option.

The feature is end-to-end encrypted, which means that only other people in the same conversation can read and reply to it. It is available for both individual and group chats.

--IANS

aj/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 08:26 IST

