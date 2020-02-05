JUST IN
You are here: Home » Defence » News

DefExpo 2020: US wants security partner India to purchase its arms
Business Standard

Russia to begin delivery of S-400 missiles to India by end-2021: Report

In November, the same agency cited the general director of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, as saying deliveries would start in September 2021

Reuters  |  MOSCOW 

Russian S-400 air defence mobile missile launching systems. All that remains is to decide whether the deal should be signed when PM Narendra Modi meets President Vladimir Putin later this year. Photo: Reuters
Russian S-400 air defence mobile missile launching systems. All that remains is to decide whether the deal should be signed when PM Narendra Modi meets President Vladimir Putin later this year. Photo: Reuters

Russia will begin delivering S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India by the end of 2021, agency RIA Novosti on Wednesday quoted a Russian official as saying.

India signed a $5 billion deal for S-400 missiles in 2018, drawing warnings from the United States that such an acquisition would trigger sanctions as part of a wider programme against Russia.

"The contract is being implemented on schedule. The first shipment is due by the end of 2021," Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), Vladimir Drozhzhov, said at Defence Expo 2020 in Lucknow, India, according to RIA.

In November, the same agency cited the general director of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, as saying deliveries would start in September 2021. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 05 2020. 13:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY