80 projects worth Rs 406 crore completed under AMRUT Mission in J&K

Eighty projects have been completed at a cost of Rs 406 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) in three cities of .

On June 25, 2015, the scheme was launched in 500 cities across the country, including Jammu, Srinagar and Anantnag. The objective of the project was to develop within cities such as water supply, security, drainage, green spaces, parks and non-motorised urban transport.

According to Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development's document on the progress of projects, a total of 80 projects worth Rs 405.79 crore have been completed in the three mission cities of Jammu and Kashmir, while 24 works have been awarded contracts. Work will start soon on projects worth Rs 194.22 crore, as the ministry wants them to be completed at the earliest.

As far as sewerage and septage connections are concerned, a target of 2,65,802 connections was set in the State Annual Action Plan (SAAP). A total of 66,500 new sewerage connections have been provided in the three mission cities while a total of 2,64,642 households have been brought under separate management.

Under the green space development, 13 park projects spread over five acres of land have been completed while work on one park is pending. Similarly, a total of 32 drainage projects comprising 122 waterlogging points have been completed in the three mission cities while four drainage projects with 57 waterlogging points are currently under completion.

A total of 13 green mobility projects have been completed while four others are in full swing while a total of 1,43,710 streetlights have been replaced in these three cities against an estimated target of 1,22,000. Moreover, 43 urban local bodies, including towns, now have online building permission system.

Under the non-motorised urban transport component of AMRUT, 7.67 km of pedestrian routes have been constructed against a target of 8.03 km while 3.60 km of dedicated cycle track has been completed against a target of 3.97 km. Apart from this, 42,099 sq mt of special parking facilities have been built against a target of 45,887 sq mt.

