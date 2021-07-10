Aim to construct 60,000 km of world-class national highway by 2024: Gadkari

-
The Road Transport and Highways Ministry Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that his aim is to construct 60,000 kilometres of the world-class national highway by 2024, at the rate of 40 kilometre per day.
Speaking at the 16th annual conference on 'Road Development in India' Gadkari said, "My aim is to construct 60,000 km of the world-class national highway by 2024, at the rate of 40 km per day."
"India is about 63 lakh kilometre of the road network, which is the second-largest in the world. Road infrastructure plays a critical role in the growth of the Indian economy," added.
Gadkari said, "The government is investing 1.4 trillion dollars (Rs 111 lakh crores) in infrastructure development through National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). The government has increased year-on-year infrastructure Capex by 34 per cent to Rs 5.54 lakh crore this year.
