Andhra govt increases income limit for issuance of OBC certificate

-
ALSO READ
Odisha govt has data on number of people under OBC category: Pradhan
SC issues notice to all states on raising 50% reservation cap
OBC resolution to be moved by Maha govt in Legislature confusing: Fadnavis
India's ever-increasing reservations
Proposal for revision of OBC creamy layer income criteria being considered
-
Andhra Pradesh government has enhanced the income limit for issuances of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) certificate from Rs 6 lakh per annum to Rs 8 lakh per annum.
As per the government order issued on Wednesday, 10 per cent of reservations in admissions into educational institutions and appointments in the posts and services for EWS have been made, as prescribed by the central government.
Meanwhile, the state government has also increased the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) eligibility cap of gross annual family income to Rs 8 lakh.
The order stated, "The persons who are not covered under the existing scheme of reservations for the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes and whose gross annual family income is below Rs 8 lakh are to be identified as Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for the benefit of reservation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU