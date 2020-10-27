Appliance sales up 30% in festive season; e-commerce contribution rises

-
ALSO READ
Consumer electronics industry hopeful of robust sales this festive season
LG to launch new rotating-screen smartphone Wing on Tuesday in South Korea
Sony India starts advanced booking for home audio-video products
Electronics majors leaving no stone unturned to revive offline trade
LTC scheme: Consumer electronic players eye boost in festive demand
-
Appliances and consumer electronics companies have reported high double-digit growth in sales during this Navratri season, with e-commerce platforms seeing good traction as shoppers opt for contactless buying.
Leading manufacturers like Sony, LG and Panasonic have reported over 30 per cent jump in sales year-on-year during the 10 days of Navratri and Dussehra this festive season.
"We have seen a positive start to this festive season with a 30 per cent growth across air conditioner, refrigerator, washing machine and microwave categories over last year...the demand for LEDs has surpassed the supply," said Manish Sharma, president and CEO of Panasonic India and SA.
According to Sharma, under the changed circumstances, this season consumers are now seeking contactless routes and hence are preferring online purchases.
"Earlier, mainly small-sized appliances such as grooming products, audio accessories had a preference across online purchase. However, this year we have seen a significant increase in demand for large appliances such as refrigerator and washing machines," he said. "We witnessed an exponential growth of 11.7X this festive season on e-commerce platforms."
Echoing his views, Sony India Managing Director Sunil Nayyar said the company witnessed exceptional growth in sales of large TVs (55-inch and above).
"The auspicious period of Navratri turned out to be very favourable for our television and soundbar sales in India, with an exceptional growth in the 55-inch and above segment," he said.
The company has found "a compelling behavioural change" in customers' buying pattern, which is now more tilted towards large-screen segment due to the stay at home environment, he added.
"This seems to be a positive sign for Sony and overall industry and we are hoping this momentum will continue until the Diwali festival," he added.
South Korean manufacturer LG Electronics has reported a high double-digit growth in sales of home appliances.
"We have seen highly encouraging festival season this year during Navratras. We have registered a growth of around 31 per cent in home appliances," LG Electronics India VP - Home Appliances Vijay Babu said.
The festive season sales, which go on till Diwali, account for up to 25 per cent of the total annual sales of the consumer electronics brands.
According to a joint report by CEAMA and Frost & Sullivan, the appliance and consumer electronics industry had a total market size of Rs 76,400 crore in 2018-19.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU