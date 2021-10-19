As fuel prices spike, India plans refiners' joint deals to cut import bill

-
ALSO READ
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Oil climbs as draw in US crude stocks boosts optimism about demand
Crude prices expected to remain elevated in medium term: HDFC Securities
Petrol, diesel prices hiked; more to come as crude nears $80/barrel
Earnings of cement, FMCG, aviation cos at risk as oil, coal prices rise
-
India is forming a group that brings together state-run and private refiners to seek better crude import deals, oil secretary Tarun Kapoor said on Tuesday, as the country grapples with soaring oil prices.
The world's third largest oil importer and consumer, India depends on imports for about 85% of its crude and buys most of it from Middle East producers.
Initially the group of refiners will meet once in a fortnight and exchange ideas on crude purchases.
"The companies can form joint strategies and they can even go for joint negotiations wherever possible," Kapoor, the top bureaucrat in the petroleum ministry, told Reuters.
Indian state refiners already jointly negotiate some crude oil purchases.
To date the one effort at a joint negotiation bringing together not only state-run but private refiners resulted in a deal that secured supply of Iranian oil at a deep discount.
With local gasoline and gasoil prices rising to a record high amid India's worst power crisis in years, the nation wants to redouble its efforts to buy wisely.
India's trade deficit in September surged to a record $22.6 billion, its highest in at least 14 years, driven by expensive imports.
Kapoor said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as OPEC+, should raise production to bring down global oil prices.
"OPEC+ should realise that this is not the right approach, they must step up production. If the demand is going up and you are not increasing production, you are trying to create a gap," he said.
"Due to this, prices are going up and that's not fair".
OPEC+ producers recently agreed to stick to a plan to increase November output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) as it looks to phase out output curbs of 5.8 million bpd over time.
Kapoor said rising oil prices would prompt oil consumers to "seriously start thinking of shifting to other forms or curtail their demand for OPEC oil somehow".
"These kind of prices are not sustainable."
India is already reducing the share of OPEC oil in its crude mix as refiners, that have invested billions of dollars in refinery upgrades, are tapping cheaper oil.
High oil prices are spurring investment in upstream activities, that could lead to higher production from regions other than the Gulf, Kapoor noted.
Graphic: Opec's share of India's oil imports drop to record low https://graphics.reuters.com/INDIA-OIL/zgpomrrnepd/Pasted%20image%201634121950421.png
Graphic: Share of various regions in India's oil imports https://graphics.reuters.com/INDIA-OIL/zdvxorrxapx/Pasted%20image%201634121502450.png
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Jason Neely)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU