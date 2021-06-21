Bank credit grows by 5.7% to Rs 108.43 trillion; deposits by 9.7%: RBI

grew by 5.74 per cent to Rs 108.43 lakh crore and deposits rose by 9.73 per cent to Rs 153.13 lakh crore in the fortnight ended June 4, 2021, data showed.

Bank advances stood at Rs 102.55 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 139.55 lakh crore in the fortnight ended June 5, 2020, according to RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on June 4, 2021, released on Monday.

In the previous fortnight ended May 21, 2021, had grown at 5.98 per cent and deposits at 9.66 per cent.

In FY2020-21, had grown by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.