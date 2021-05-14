Bharat Biotech setting up Covaxin-manufacturing unit in K'taka: Deputy CM

-
ALSO READ
Andamans see no new Covid case in 5 days despite steady inflow of tourists
Andaman and Nicobar Islands update: 11 cases push Covid tally of to 4,667
17 new Covid-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands push tally to 4,574
For fifth day in a row, no new Covid-19 case in Andamans: Official
9 new Covid-19 cases push Andaman and Nicobar Islands tally to 4,536
-
: Karnataka will soon have a
Covaxin-manufacturing plant of Bharat Biotech in Kolar district near here, Deputy Chief Minister of the State Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Friday.
The construction work has already begun and the government has invited investors to make the vaccine in the State, he said.
"Covaxin vaccine-manufacturing plant of Bharat Biotech will be established at the earliest in Malur Industrial Area of neighbouring Kolar district," Narayan, who is the IT-BT Minister and heads the State Covid task force, said in a statement.
"The government has approved the project and the company is processing administrative requisites. Civil construction works have already been started and this will be completed soon to facilitate the functioning of the manufacturing operations as early as possible, he said.
According to him, Malur, which is close to the State capital, has good transport facilities.
He said the State would welcome and give full cooperation to any company engaged in the vaccine- manufacturing.
In order to combat the second wave and as a preparation to face the possible third wave, every Assembly constituency in the State needs to have a 100-bed hospital with oxygenated and ICU beds, he said.
So far, 1.10 crore people in the State have been inoculated but vaccination for people in the age group of 18 -44 has been put off due to the shortage of vaccine.
The government has ordered three crore vaccines and has paid money to the manufacturers but till now so far only seven lakh vaccines have been received.
The State has reported 41,779 fresh cases and 373 fatalities despite stringent restrictions on the movement of people from April 27 till May 24.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU