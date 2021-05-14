Exports jump three-fold to $30.6 bn in April on low base effect: Govt data

-
India's exports in April jumped nearly three-fold to USD 30.63 billion from USD 10.36 billion in the same month last year, according to government data released on Friday.
Imports too rose to USD 45.72 billion last month as against USD 17.12 billion in April 2020, the data showed.
Trade deficit widened to USD 15.10 billion as against USD 6.76 billion in April 2020.
Exports in April last year had plunged by a record 60.28 per cent due to the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown.
In March this year, exports grew by 60.29 per cent to USD 34.45 billion.
Due to the low base effect, exports in April 2021 recorded a growth rate of 195.72 per cent.
Oil imports stood at USD 10.8 billion as compared to USD 4.66 billion in the corresponding month last year.
Major export commodities which have recorded positive growth in April include gems and jewellery, jute, carpet, handicrafts, leather, electronic goods, oil meals, cashew, engineering, petroleum products, marine products and chemicals.
