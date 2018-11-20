Bihar Cabinet okays 2nd supplementary budget; to be tabled in next session

The cabinet Tuesday gave its approval to the second supplementary budget proposals for 2018-19 which would be presented in the winter session of the Assembly, official sources said.

The first supplementary budget was of Rs 197.71 billion. Bihar's budget for 2018-19 is of Rs 1.76 trillion.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Nitish Kumar, approved the second supplementary budget of Rs 104.63 billion for 2018-19 and it would be tabled during the five-day winter session of the state Assembly beginning November 26.

It also approved a hike in the salary, allowances and perks of legislators and ministers, the sources said adding that the quantum of the increase would be tabled in the House first.

In another decision, the cabinet gave its nod to education department's proposal to give Rs 200 per month as medical allowance to the pensioners and family pensioners who retired from all government colleges and universities of Bihar, cabinet secretariat department's told reporters here.

They would get medical allowance with effect from August the one, 2014.

It also approved creation of two posts - Additional Registrar, (Entry Point) and Research Officer, (Senior Division) - for better supervision of matters relating to juvenile justice, Pandey said.