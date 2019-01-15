Cabinet likely to consider capital infusion of Rs 500 crore in Exim Bank

The in its meeting scheduled on Wednesday is likely to consider fund infusion in ( Bank), sources said.

The meeting, headed by Narendra Modi, may take up a host of issues including a capital infusion of Rs 500 crore in Bank, sources said.

The infusion would help the bank expand its business, sources added.

The government infused Rs 500 crore in Bank last financial year.

Established by the Government of India, commenced operations as a purveyor of export credit, mirroring global export credit agencies.

It serves as a growth engine for industries and small and medium enterprises through a wide range of products and services. This includes import of technology and export product development, export production, export marketing, pre-shipment and post-shipment and overseas investment.