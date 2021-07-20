Central team visited Odisha to assess crop damage due to cyclone: Tomar

-
-
A central team has visited Odisha in June to assess the damage in the wake of cyclone Yaas, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha.
The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, visited Odisha in June for an on-the-spot assessment of damages in the wake of Cyclone Yaas that struck the state in May, the minister said in a written reply to the Lower House.
As per the memorandum submitted by the state government, 2,197.34 hectares of agriculture and horticulture crops have sustained a loss to the extent of 33 per cent and above, he said.
As per the existing procedure, the report of the IMCT is considered by the Sub Committee of the National Executive Committee (SC-NEC). Thereafter, the High-Level Committee (HLC) approves the final quantum of financial assistance, he added.
