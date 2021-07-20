Govt seeks Parliament nod for net additional Rs 23,675 crore spending

-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday sought Parliament nod for net additional spending of Rs 23,675 crore in the first batch of supplementary demands for the current fiscal year.
As per the first batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in the Lok Sabha, approval is being sought for gross additional expenditure of over Rs 1.87 lakh crore.
Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 23,674.81 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts aggregates to over Rs 1.63 lakh crore.
