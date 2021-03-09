Centre releases Rs 1.06 trn GST compensation shortfall to states since Oct

-
ALSO READ
GST collections at Rs 95,480 crore in September, highest this fiscal
GSTN launches 'communication between taxpayer' facility on portal
Govt extends due date for filing FY20 GST annual returns till March 31
Wanted: Ear to the ground
Taxpayers have to show only FY19 transactions in annual GST return: FinMin
-
The Centre has released Rs 1.06 lakh crore to the states since October 2020 to meet GST compensation shortfall, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry has released the 19th weekly instalment of Rs 2,104 crore to 23 states and 3 Union Territories with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir & Puducherry), taking the total amount released so far under the special borrowing window set up in October last year to Rs 1.06 lakh crore.
The remaining five states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim do not have a gap in revenue on account of Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation.
So far, an amount of Rs 1,06,104 crore has been borrowed by the Central Government through the special borrowing window at an weighted average interest rate of 4.8842 per cent, the ministry said in a statement.
The Centre had set up a special borrowing window in October 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of Rs 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST. The borrowings are being done through this window by the Centre on behalf of the States and UTs.
Under the special window, the Centre has been borrowing in Government Stock with tenor of 3 years and 5 years. The borrowing made under each tenor is equally divided among all the States as per their GST compensation shortfall.
"Till now, 96 percent of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to the States & UTs with Legislative Assembly. Out of this, an amount of Rs 97,242.03 crore has been released to the states and an amount of Rs 8,861.97 crore has been released to the 3 UTs with Legislative Assembly," the statement added.
Nineteen rounds of borrowings have been completed so far starting from October 23, 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU