Centre releases Rs 1.06 trn GST compensation shortfall to states since Oct

The Centre has released Rs 1.06 lakh crore to the states since October 2020 to meet compensation shortfall, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry has released the 19th weekly instalment of Rs 2,104 crore to 23 states and 3 Union Territories with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir & Puducherry), taking the total amount released so far under the special borrowing window set up in October last year to Rs 1.06 lakh crore.

The remaining five states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim do not have a gap in revenue on account of (GST) implementation.

So far, an amount of Rs 1,06,104 crore has been borrowed by the Central Government through the special borrowing window at an weighted average interest rate of 4.8842 per cent, the ministry said in a statement.

The Centre had set up a special borrowing window in October 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of Rs 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of The borrowings are being done through this window by the Centre on behalf of the States and UTs.

Under the special window, the Centre has been borrowing in Government Stock with tenor of 3 years and 5 years. The borrowing made under each tenor is equally divided among all the States as per their compensation shortfall.

"Till now, 96 percent of the total estimated shortfall has been released to the States & UTs with Legislative Assembly. Out of this, an amount of Rs 97,242.03 crore has been released to the states and an amount of Rs 8,861.97 crore has been released to the 3 UTs with Legislative Assembly," the statement added.

Nineteen rounds of borrowings have been completed so far starting from October 23, 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)