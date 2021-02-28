Bringing petroleum products under GST will be a good move, says CEA

-
ALSO READ
Govt to consider bringing down GST on pesticides to 5% from 18%
Petroleum ministry says it supports including natural gas under GST
There must be an end to CEAs airing private views in Economic Survey
Brace for return migration
Calibrated response to Covid leaves room for more fiscal measures: Survey
-
Chief Economic Advisor K V Subramanian has backed a proposal to bring petroleum products under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
He, however, said the decision will have to be taken by the GST council.
"It will be a good move, but the decision rests with the GST Council," Subramanian said during a recent interaction with FICCI FLO members.
Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also urged Union Finance Minister Nirmalya Sitharaman to bring petroleum products under the ambit of the GST.
Continuous rise in fuel prices has burdened the common man and become a political issue in states where assembly elections are due.
Subramanian also said inflationary pressures are mostly on account of "food inflation".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU