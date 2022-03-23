Centre spent Rs 5,674 cr for computerisation of panchayats in Bihar

-
ALSO READ
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared on biharboard.ac.in: Know the toppers
Explained: How much political parties spent on publicity in last 5 years
What's behind Indians' credit card spending surge in recent months?
With Biden spending plan blocked, economists lower 2022 growth forecasts
Sarpanch post auctioned in Odisha Bilesarda panchayat, SEC seeks report
-
The Centre has spent more than Rs 5,674.70 crore for the computerisation of panchayats in Bihar.
Revealing this in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, said the amount was released under the 14th Finance Commission during 2019-20 to the gram panchayats (GPs) of Bihar for delivering basic services and other infrastructural facilities for the people in villages.
"Since panchayat is a state subject, saturation of computerisation in the GPs is primarily the responsibility of the states. Hence, no timeline can be fixed by the ministry for saturation of computerisation in the state of Bihar," the minister said.
He said despite this, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj supplements the efforts of the states, including Bihar, through its schemes and programmes on a limited scale.
"Under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA), computers for 531 gram panchayats have been approved for Bihar. Further, the untied/basic grants under the 15th Finance Commission can also be used by the gram panchayats for computers," he said.
As per information available, 547 gram panchayats in Bihar do not have computers.
--IANS
atk/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU