Sarpanch post auctioned in Odisha Bilesarda panchayat, SEC seeks report

-
ALSO READ
Big B's exclusive NFT collection auctioned at $966K on fourth day
Gujarat gram panchayat polls end; 47% voter turnout recorded till evening
Gujarat records 60% average voter turnout in Gram Panchayat polls
Over 10,800 village panchayats in Gujarat to go to polls on Dec 19
13% voter turnout till 10 am in second phase of Rajasthan panchayat polls
-
The State Election Commission (SEC), Odisha, Monday asked the district collector of Bolangir to submit a report on the alleged auction of the post of Sarpanch in Bilesarda gram panchayat.
The SEC direction came in the wake of a media report where it was alleged that the Sarpanch for the Bilesarda gram panchayat was nominated through auction.
One Susant Chhatria reportedly won the bid by promising to pay Rs 44,000 for the development of Jagannath temple at the village under Puintala block.
Bolangir district collector Chanchal Rana said: I have got information in this regard and an inquiry is being conducted. A report will be sent to the SEC by tomorrow.
Though the alleged auction took place at a Gram Sabha meeting on Friday, the matter came to the fore on Monday when the filing of nomination papers began in the state.
Sources claimed that the meeting was attended by the heads of three villages- Bandanakata, Kasurpali, and Bileisarda- at the Jagannath temple where the alleged bidding took place.
Chhatria told a local news channel that he has agreed to pay Rs 44,000 to the villagers for the development of the Jagannath Temple.
I have agreed to pay under one condition that none will contest against me. If I get elected unopposed, then my expenditure on campaigning will be saved. I will give that money for the development of the temple, Chhatria said.
Dinabandhu Gartia, a villager, who attended the meeting, said the panchayat elections are being held amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
We thought if we help a candidate to win unopposed, we can prevent gathering and in the process, we can check the spread of the virus, Gartia said.
Four persons wished to contest for the post of Sarpanch but Chhatria agreed to give more money than the others, the villager claimed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor