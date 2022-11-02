Civil aviation sector likely to log 400 mn passengers in 7-10 yrs: Scindia

-
The country's civil aviation sector is likely to log around 400 million passengers over the next 7 to 10 years, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.
The Minister said this while virtually addressing the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) Asia Pacific Conference in Goa.
"Think Global, Collaborate Regional, Accomplish Local" is the theme of this year's conference.
Scindia said the theme of the conference is contemporaneous with the Central government's vision.
He also said that the conference has brought together experts from across Asia Pacific, which reportedly contributes to 35-40 per cent of the global air traffic.
Addressing the conference, Union Minister of State of Civil Aviation Vijay Kumar Singh said that the aviation industry supports almost $3.5 trillion which is almost 1.4 per cent of world's GDP.
He stated that though the industry suffered heavily during Covid-19 pandemic, domestic recovery across the world is now improving. In India, the aviation industry has reached almost 95 per cent of the pre-Covid passenger traffic, said the Minister.
CANSO -- the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation -- is the global voice of the air traffic management (ATM) industry and is shaping our future skies.
Its members support over 90 per cent of the world's air traffic and include air navigation service providers, airspace users and operators, manufacturers and aviation industry suppliers.
The organisation looks on global Air Traffic Management performance by connecting the industry to share knowledge, expertise and innovation.
First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 22:54 IST
