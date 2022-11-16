JUST IN
CM Basavaraj Bommai emphasises cooperation with US in pharma sector

CM Bommai stated that Karnataka has already become a hub of drug research and welcomed more investments by US companies in drug and vaccine production for the world.

Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka CM
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai emphasized the importance of setting up a working group between US officials and the Karnataka government for increasing pharma-related R & D as well as drug production in the state.

He was interacting with a delegation led by Rahul Gupta, Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy at his Home Office Krishna. Rahul Gupta explained in detail the measures President Joe Biden's Office took to increase cooperation between India and the USA in Drug Policy Formulation and Drug production and in the field of Narcotic Drugs Control.

He agreed to initiate necessary dialogue in this direction and sought the indulgence of CM Bommai to facilitate more investments by US companies in the Pharma sector in Karnataka.

CM Bommai stated that Karnataka has already become a hub of drug research and welcomed more investments by US companies in drug and vaccine production for the world.

The US delegation included Harinder S. Panesar, President of the Global Indian Trade and Cultural Council. N. Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Jayaram Raipura, Secretary to CM were present in the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 07:23 IST

