Commerce ministry extends time limit for filing claims under TMA scheme

The on Tuesday extended the time limit for filing claims under the Transport Marketing Assistance (TMA) scheme for specified agricultural products.

In March 2019, the government had announced the scheme for providing financial assistance for transport and marketing of agricultural products to boost exports of such commodities to certain countries in Europe and North America.

Under the TMA plan, the government reimburses a certain portion of freight charges and provides assistance for marketing of agricultural produce.

"The claims for assistance under the TMA scheme for the quarters ending on March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 can be filed up to September 30, 2021," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

The scheme covers freight and marketing assistance for export by air as well as sea (both normal and refrigerated cargo).

