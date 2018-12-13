Commerce Ministry working to bring start-ups on govt's e-Market platform

The commerce and industry ministry is working on a process to get start-ups to sell their goods on government's online platform GeM, an official statement said Thursday.

As part of the process, GeM and Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) are developing a PoC (proof of concept) corner for start-ups at the portal, the ministry said in a statement.

"This will be a launch pad for start-ups to access government market and give them a chance to sell on the platform. Government users will be able to try out the innovative products and services offered by start-ups on a trial basis and give feedback," it added.

The process will help in fixing prices of those products and services. Currently, start-ups face problem in fixing prices as they are unique and innovative.

"As start-up products and services are innovative, and cannot be compared with similar products and services, a buyer may use them for three months and thereafter they certify that the product is useful and the price is reasonable. Based on this user certification, the product or service will be listed on GeM," it said.

It added that the (GeM) is now focusing on services sector like transportation, inspection, webcasting and analytics, which can be availed by government departments.

GeM is an online platform of the for procurement of goods and services by public sector units, departments and states.

The ministry launched GeM in August 2016 with the objective of creating an open and transparent procurement platform for government.

So far, 1,67,080 sellers and service providers are registered with the portal to sell 6,60,756 products and services.

The top five product categories at the platform include automobile, computer, and office furniture. The top services include security, catering, and vehicle hiring.