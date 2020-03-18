Coronavirus may impact investments into India from Japan: Keiichi Onozawa

While there is a distinct possibility of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe putting off his trip to India in April, (the second time in six months) the Covid-19 scare is also likely to impact investments into India from Japan in the short run. However Japan is bullish on India in the long run.

Interview with Business Standard by Keiichi Onozawa, representative of Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japanese Government for South Asia. Excerpts: To what extent would Covid-19 impact Japanese investment decisions this year? A: Now, Japanese businesspersons face a difficulty in ...