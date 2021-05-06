Covid-19 pandemic: Odisha seeks GST exemption on purchase of vaccines

-
ALSO READ
GST Council may take up rationalising tax rates, slab merger in next meet
Odisha eyes medals at 2021 Khelo India Games, to support state's new talent
Government allows further operational flexibility to GST filers
60.3 million GST e-invoices were generated in December 2020
GST shortfall: FinMin releases weekly instalment of Rs 6,000 cr to states
-
Seeking the Centres active
cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, Odisha Thursday demanded exemption of GST on purchase of vaccines and financial assistance to states from the cess and surcharge collected by the Union government from various products.
Noting that states have been asked to purchase vaccines from their resources for inoculating people between the ages of 18 and 45, Patnaik said, these purchases attract the Goods and Service Taxes (GST), making the vaccines costly for the states.
In a letter to Union Finance Minister NIrmala Sitharaman, Patnaik wrote, "I hope the above suggestions will be examined and urgent necessary action is taken in view of the emergency health situation in the country and to strengthen our unified fight against Covid."
If vaccines are exempted from GST, it will reduce the cost on the part of the states and facilitate the drive towards universal vaccination, the chief minister said.
"In this long and sustained effort required to fight COVID-19, it is important that the states are supported so that the entire country fights as one. Lack of finance should not affect any state affecting the entire country in turn," he said.
The Odisha chief minister also suggested that the additional resources raised through various cess and surcharges on petrol, diesel, liquor, and other items, which are exclusively available to the Union government, "maybe suitably shared with state governments at this critical juncture".
"This will strengthen our fight against the pandemic including provision of vaccinations, free treatment, undertaking preventive measures, and so on," Patnaik said.
Highlighting that India is going through a tough phase in fighting the pandemic, the chief minister said, "It is a war-like situation and all our resources should be focussed on winning this war against corona. This is not going to be a one-time battle, we will have a sustained challenge in this fight against Covid till serious advances are made in treatment and vaccination".
In a related development, Patnaik sanctioned an additional amount of over Rs 7.50 crore to Puri, Subarnapur, and Sambalpur districts from the Chief Ministers Relief Fund (CMRF) for COVID management.
While an additional fund of Rs 2 crore was sanctioned for Puri district, Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned for Subarnapur district and Rs 4.62 crore for Sambalpur district, the Chief Ministers Office said in a release on Thursday.
Earlier, the Chief minister had released an amount of Rs 14.59 crore for Puri district, Rs 2.50 crore for Subarnapur district, and Rs 11.50 crore for Sambalpur district to tackle the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU