Delhi Assembly passes GST Amendment Bill to smoothen tax filing process

-
ALSO READ
I-T Dept allows manual filing of tax forms for foreign remittance
New income tax e-filing portal continues to face technical glitches
GST Council may take up rationalising tax rates, slab merger in next meet
Income Tax Dept to launch new e-filing portal for taxpayers on June 7
Govt extends income tax, GST compliance timelines amid Covid-19 crisis
-
The Delhi Assembly on Friday passed the 'Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021' to smoothen the GST filing process and to prevent tax evasion, amid opposition from the BJP over its introduction and passage on the same day.
Small changes have been made in 15 sections of the Delhi GST Act. These have been incorporated on the basis of experiences and feedback from traders, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while introducing the bill on the second and last day of the monsoon session.
The amendments, he said, aim to smoothen the GST filing process and check fraud practices.
GST is a new law; it has come to our notice that some people took advantage of it and evaded tax. So, some amendments are aimed at plugging tax evasion, Sisodia said.
He said one of the amendments does away with the need for a mandatory audit and reconciliation of registered traders with a turnover of 1.5 crore and above.
Because of this, the traders had to depend on chartered accountants and company secretaries, he added.
As the bill was being introduced, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta objected to the government bringing the bill, discussing it and passing it the same day.
According to the rules, copies of the bill should be given to all members of the House two days in advance to study it. We did not get any hard copy, Gupta said.
To this, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said copies of the bill had been sent to all members on their mobile phones on Thursday evening.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU