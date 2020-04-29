Delhi govt freezes DA, DR for 220,000 employees, pensioners till July 2021

The has put on hold the hike in inflation-linked allowance for around 220,000 employees and pensioners till July 2021, following a similar step by the Centre.

The for employees and dearness relief for pensioners were due from January 2020.

The Delhi finance department has issued an order endorsing the central government's order to put on hold hike in DA and DR till July 2021.

"The Centre's order on the issue of DA and DR has been endorsed by the and it will also be applicable on employees and pensioners," a government official said.





Money saved by the move can be used to combat Covid-19 in the national capital, the official said.

Umesh Batra, general secretary of Delhi government employees welfare association, said that the move will affect around 2.2 lakh state employees and pensioners.

Last month, the Union government had announced a 4 per cent increase in (DA) for its 5 million employees and 6.1 million pensioners beginning January 1, 2020.But it recently froze the inflation-linked allowance in view of the pandemic. Several states have followed suit.

Delhi government employees and pensioners will continue to receive DA and DR, respectively, at the current rate -- 17 per cent -- till June 30, 2021.